Shire PLC (SHPG) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shire were worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHPG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shire by 1,672.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $225.00 price objective on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase cut Shire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ SHPG opened at $153.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45,257.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. Shire PLC has a fifty-two week low of $123.73 and a fifty-two week high of $192.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. analysts forecast that Shire PLC will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Shire’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. Shire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

