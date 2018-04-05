Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.66% of Shoe Carnival worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,515. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.95, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $243.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 target price on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

