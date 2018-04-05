Shoe Carnival (SCVL) PT Set at $30.00 by Pivotal Research

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) received a $30.00 target price from equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCVL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. 126,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,137. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $243.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,052,000 after buying an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 340,224 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 588,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $6,858,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $5,637,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shoe Carnival (SCVL) PT Set at $30.00 by Pivotal Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/shoe-carnival-scvl-given-a-30-00-price-target-at-pivotal-research-updated.html.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.