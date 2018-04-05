Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

SCVL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,508. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.95, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

