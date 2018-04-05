Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $243.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY19 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $28.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Shoe Carnival announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on SCVL. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

