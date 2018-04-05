Shutterfly (SFLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring bodes well in the long term. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are to be solid growth drivers. The Shutterfly 3.0 initiative under which it aims to create a platform and device-agnostic memory management and personalized e-commerce solution, bodes well. Notably, it has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters and estimates are stable for 2018 over the past month. Yet, Shutterfly is likely to incur huge restructuring costs in 2018 revenue growth is expected to be very slow in the year. A rise in manufacturing, labor and training costs could weigh on margins. The company’s revenues are susceptible to travel industry and consumer spending trends, which raises concern. However, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SFLY. BidaskClub downgraded Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Shutterfly to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut Shutterfly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

NASDAQ SFLY opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. Shutterfly has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2,542.82, a P/E ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.25. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $593.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Shutterfly’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Shutterfly will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterfly announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dwayne A. Black sold 16,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,373,339.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,627.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher North sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $11,519,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,082 shares of company stock worth $21,549,580. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the third quarter worth $36,360,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 8.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fine Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,801,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

