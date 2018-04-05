Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sigma Designs earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.1586931861905 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sigma Designs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Lake Street Capital cut Sigma Designs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.05 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Sigma Designs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sigma Designs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

SIGM stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $244.90, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.71. Sigma Designs has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc is a provider of global integrated semiconductor solutions. The Company offers media platforms for use in the home entertainment and home control markets. The Company sells its products into markets, including smart television, media connectivity, set-top box and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

