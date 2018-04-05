Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,146 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 172.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,705,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,623,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,144,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,459 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 95,700.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,281,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 415.5% in the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,560,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,458.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $54.54 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $143,626.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

