Signal Token Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (SIG)

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Signal Token has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Signal Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $6,626.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and ForkDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00693341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00185061 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035312 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00040218 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Signal Token Profile

Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr. The official website for Signal Token is www.spectivvr.com.

Signal Token Token Trading

Signal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Signal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signal Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

