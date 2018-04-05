Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIMO. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Summit Redstone raised Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silicon Motion from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.75 target price on shares of Silicon Motion in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.98.

Get Silicon Motion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $1,726.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Silicon Motion had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,132,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,338 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,657,000 after buying an additional 465,338 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Motion by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 534,440 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,304,000 after buying an additional 436,339 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Silicon Motion by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,540 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,498,000 after buying an additional 351,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 700,076 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,639,000 after buying an additional 275,089 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/silicon-motion-simo-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated.html.

About Silicon Motion

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.