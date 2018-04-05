Silicon Motion (SIMO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nomura cut Silicon Motion from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.75 price target on shares of Silicon Motion in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Summit Redstone raised Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.98.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 417,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,813. Silicon Motion has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $1,708.11, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Silicon Motion had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,132,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,338 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,657,000 after buying an additional 465,338 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 534,440 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,304,000 after buying an additional 436,339 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,540 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after buying an additional 351,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 700,076 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 275,089 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

