Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) insider Graham David Hill sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$10,125.00.

Graham David Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silver Bear Resources alerts:

On Friday, March 23rd, Graham David Hill sold 109,500 shares of Silver Bear Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$27,375.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Graham David Hill sold 285,500 shares of Silver Bear Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$71,375.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Graham David Hill bought 250,000 shares of Silver Bear Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00.

Shares of TSE:SBR remained flat at $C$0.22 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,220. Silver Bear Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Silver Bear Resources (SBR) Insider Sells C$10,125.00 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/silver-bear-resources-plc-sbr-insider-sells-c10125-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Silver Bear Resources Company Profile

Silver Bear Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.