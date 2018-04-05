SilverBow Resources (SBOW) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) is one of 160 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SilverBow Resources to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SilverBow Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00 SilverBow Resources Competitors 1532 6688 10017 306 2.49

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.74%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.32%. Given SilverBow Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 34.82% 43.37% 14.51% SilverBow Resources Competitors -1.66% -47.64% 3.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $195.91 million $71.97 million 4.66 SilverBow Resources Competitors $9.52 billion $284.15 million 21.09

SilverBow Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.