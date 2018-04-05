Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Major Shareholder Sharon H. Simpson Sells 50,000 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 50,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:SSD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.31. 34,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,622. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $2,641.90, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $231.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

