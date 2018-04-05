Sinclair Pharma’s (SPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sinclair Pharma (LON:SPH) in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.29) target price on shares of Sinclair Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 46.40 ($0.65).

Sinclair Pharma stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 18.80 ($0.26). The stock had a trading volume of 188,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,933. Sinclair Pharma has a 52-week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 36.12 ($0.51).

In related news, insider Chris Spooner bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($64,570.47).

About Sinclair Pharma

Sinclair Pharma plc, formerly Sinclair IS Pharma plc, is a United Kingdom-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of dermatological products. Its segments are Country Operations, which include its operations in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and Spain, and International Operations, under which the Company sells through a local distributor.

