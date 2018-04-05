SingularityNET Trading Down 1.8% This Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $64.28 million and $170,552.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00694032 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00183014 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035641 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00041764 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,414,184 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

