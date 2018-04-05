Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,543. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $6,647.40, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $4.7647 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $3.63. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.9% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 28,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/sinopec-shanghai-petrochemical-shi-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.