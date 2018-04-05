Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Receives $6.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.36 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

SIRI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. 17,875,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,278,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,849.56, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 73,961 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $480,746.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,174 shares in the company, valued at $657,631. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 175,777 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,073,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 551,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,113,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

