Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.35 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42. The company has a market cap of $27,669.88, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 73,961 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $480,746.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,631. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 175,777 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,073,997.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 551,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,113,308 shares of company stock worth $6,822,521. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

