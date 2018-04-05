SK Telecom (SKM) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News stories about SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SK Telecom earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.6764814225352 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SK Telecom stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 457,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,176. The firm has a market cap of $15,780.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. CLSA downgraded SK Telecom from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered SK Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SK Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media.

