Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) CEO Sells $1,525,416.76 in Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $1,525,416.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,397 shares in the company, valued at $28,415,374.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SKX opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,249.99, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.31. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $970.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.39 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on SKX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vetr upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.03 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,598,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,404,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $469,385,000 after buying an additional 756,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,314,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after buying an additional 734,414 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,826,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after buying an additional 569,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 962,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

