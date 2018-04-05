Skycoin (CRYPTO:SKY) Market Capitalization Achieves $96.89 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $96.89 million and $689,487.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.48 or 0.00184842 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00695185 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00182734 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040970 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,766,371 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C2CX. It is not possible to purchase Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

