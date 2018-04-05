Skycoin (SKY) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $100.02 million and approximately $455,623.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $12.88 or 0.00188765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C2CX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003004 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00694983 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00181911 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035641 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038052 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,766,371 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C2CX. It is not currently possible to purchase Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

