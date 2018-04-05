SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

SKYW stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 153,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $2,751.71, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.68.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. SkyWest had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $797.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that SkyWest will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.66%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 39,339 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,200,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Terry Vais sold 5,800 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $2,781,474. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SkyWest by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

