Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $91.21 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.26. 2,208,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,913. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,493.43, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $1,299,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Aldrich sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,956,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,034,793.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,050 shares of company stock worth $10,415,738. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,206,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,214 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $533,291,000 after acquiring an additional 998,446 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,230,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,669,000 after acquiring an additional 876,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,936,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $183,916,000 after acquiring an additional 266,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

