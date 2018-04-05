SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,349,000 after buying an additional 60,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,703,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,340,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. SunTrust Banks cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.69.

In other news, CEO Marc Holliday acquired 7,880 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $198,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total value of $318,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,941.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $96.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $89.46 and a one year high of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,614.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

