Critical Analysis: Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) & Its Rivals

Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) is one of 12 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sleep Number to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sleep Number has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sleep Number’s peers have a beta of 0.49, indicating that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sleep Number and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number 1 3 3 0 2.29 Sleep Number Competitors 44 212 252 17 2.46

Sleep Number presently has a consensus price target of $35.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.23%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 23.91%. Given Sleep Number’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sleep Number has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sleep Number and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number 4.51% 61.21% 14.59% Sleep Number Competitors 3.42% 45.05% 7.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sleep Number shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sleep Number and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number $1.44 billion $65.07 million 23.84 Sleep Number Competitors $1.21 billion $64.25 million 18.50

Sleep Number has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Sleep Number is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sleep Number beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, formerly Select Comfort Corporation, is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep. The Sleep Number bedding collection comprises a line of sleep products that are designed to solve sleep issues. It offers FlextFit adjustable bases, and Sleep Number pillows, sheets and other bedding products. It offers Sleep Number beds in ranges within the mattress category, and in a range of sizes, including twin, full, queen, eastern king and California king. It also offers an assortment of temperature-balancing products.

