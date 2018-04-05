Slimcoin Price Tops $0.0330 (SLM)

Slimcoin (CURRENCY:SLM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Slimcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Slimcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Slimcoin has a total market cap of $492,501.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Slimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00696526 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00184457 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034969 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00130983 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00028786 BTC.

Slimcoin Coin Profile

Slimcoin (CRYPTO:SLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2014. Slimcoin’s total supply is 14,937,439 coins. Slimcoin’s official website is slimco.in. The Reddit community for Slimcoin is /r/slimcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Slimcoin’s official Twitter account is @slmcoin.

Buying and Selling Slimcoin

Slimcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Slimcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slimcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Slimcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

