Sling (SLING) Trading Down 40.5% Over Last Week

Sling (CURRENCY:SLING) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Sling has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. Sling has a market capitalization of $135,318.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sling was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sling coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00031314 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 157.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00166071 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Sling

SLING is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2015. Sling’s total supply is 1,074,095 coins.

Sling Coin Trading

Sling can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Sling directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sling must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sling using one of the exchanges listed above.

