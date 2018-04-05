Smart Global (SGH) & Power Integrations (POWI) Head to Head Survey

Smart Global (NASDAQ: SGH) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Smart Global does not pay a dividend. Power Integrations pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Global and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Global 5.50% 100.66% 17.45% Power Integrations 6.39% 12.70% 11.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Smart Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Smart Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Global and Power Integrations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Global $132.88 million 7.72 -$7.79 million $2.04 22.75 Power Integrations $431.76 million 4.67 $27.60 million $2.28 29.65

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Global. Smart Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Smart Global and Power Integrations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Global 0 1 6 0 2.86 Power Integrations 0 3 2 0 2.40

Smart Global currently has a consensus target price of $49.64, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Power Integrations has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Smart Global.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Smart Global on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Global

Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions. The Company also provides customized, integrated supply chain services to certain OEM customers to assist them in the management and execution of their procurement processes. The Company offers its products and services under a range of categories including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) components, DRAM modules, flash components, mobile memory and supply chain services. The Company offers a range of DRAM modules including DIMMs, nonvolatile DIMMs, load reducing DIMMs, registered DIMMs, unbuffered DIMMs, small outline DIMMs, and mini-DIMMs.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers monolithic high-voltage DC-DC power conversion ICs designed for use in power-over-Ethernet powered devices, such as voice-over-IP phones and security cameras, as well as network hubs, line cards, servers, digital PBX phones, and DC-DC converter modules and industrial controls. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors worldwide. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

