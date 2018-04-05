Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

News headlines about Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Smart Sand earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0959597243083 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Smart Sand alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SND shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of SND traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,912. The company has a market capitalization of $232.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 3.49. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $16.67.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Smart Sand had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Smart Sand’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/smart-sand-snd-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-19-updated.html.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.