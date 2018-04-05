SmartMesh Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $43.36 million and $4.16 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00687074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00183982 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035113 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is not currently possible to purchase SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartMesh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.