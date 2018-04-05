SMC (SMCAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of SMC stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 4,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,593. The stock has a market cap of $26,954.48, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.61. SMC has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, and switches/sensors/controllers.

