Smith & Nephew (SNN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Smith & Nephew earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.9617832017327 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of SNN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,500. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,558.38, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

