Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Sociall has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002046 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. Sociall has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $1,097.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sociall alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00693777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00183078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.