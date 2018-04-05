Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Press coverage about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.4201707213756 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.65.

SQM stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,434. The company has a market cap of $12,920.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $574.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.56 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 19.01%. equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

