Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.21

Media stories about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2756933947059 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SQM stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,957. The company has a market cap of $12,920.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $574.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.56 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 19.01%. equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.65.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

