Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SDXAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 98,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,969. The firm has a market cap of $14,479.68, a PE ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $27.91.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home services worldwide. The company offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporates, governments, healthcare and seniors, universities, schools, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

