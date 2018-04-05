Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) VP Meir Adest Sells 28,000 Shares

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,499,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,054.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $1,580,320.00.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,601. The stock has a market cap of $2,449.13, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.55. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $58.20.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $189.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.78 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 29.21%. equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter worth $123,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

