Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives News Impact Score of 0.02

Headlines about Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Solid Biosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 44.5288730265166 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Solid Biosciences from $36.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

SLDB opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $260.05 and a PE ratio of -3.13.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 1,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $16,544,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing various therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

