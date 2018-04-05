News stories about VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VBI Vaccines earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4953586438534 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

NASDAQ VBIV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,469. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Share Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-critical-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-vbi-vaccines-vbiv-share-price-updated.html.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, formerly SciVac Therapeutics Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing various technologies that focus on vaccine protection. It has developed an enveloped virus like particle (eVLP) vaccine platform that allows for the design of enveloped VLP vaccines. It is involved in various projects related to human cytomegalovirus (CMV) and other antigens.

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.