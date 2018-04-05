Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.03

News headlines about Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inovalon earned a news impact score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.7741813574262 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

INOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Inovalon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,274. The firm has a market cap of $1,501.78, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Inovalon had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $114.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shauna L. Vernal sold 44,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $619,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

