Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Astrotech (ASTC) Share Price

Media headlines about Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Astrotech earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.1047420071234 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Astrotech stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 61,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,292. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral. The Astro Scientific segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment manufacturer component that drives the MMS-1000.

