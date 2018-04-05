BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioMarin Pharmaceutical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.5740895307145 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.70. 778,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,012. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $100.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,631.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.24 million. analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.34.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,719,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,239,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $903,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,305,946.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,269 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,202. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

