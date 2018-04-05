Optical Cable (OCC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Optical Cable earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 48.2684043476594 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ OCC opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.29. Optical Cable has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

