Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Suburban Propane Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the energy company an impact score of 45.2115514399384 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

SPH opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1,370.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. UBS restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,641 shares in the company, valued at $526,525.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-suburban-propane-partners-sph-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.