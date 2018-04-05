Varex Imaging (VREX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Varex Imaging earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5138154172789 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

VREX opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.25. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,320.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.47.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

