Flagstar Bank (FBC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FBC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flagstar Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.6693870716222 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2,014.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.21. Flagstar Bank has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $40.06.

Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.91 million. Flagstar Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.32%. Flagstar Bank’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bank will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $40.00 price objective on Flagstar Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In related news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $112,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,510 in the last 90 days. 63.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bank Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

