Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Radian Group (RDN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Radian Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.0986124001758 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE RDN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. 1,682,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,979. Radian Group has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4,063.56, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.32 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDN. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

