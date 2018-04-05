Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sirius XM (SIRI) Stock Price

News headlines about Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sirius XM earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8567719569675 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs upped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

SIRI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,779,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,921,945. The company has a market capitalization of $27,669.88, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 11.94%. equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 175,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,073,997.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 551,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joan Lordi Amble sold 73,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $480,746.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,113,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,521 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

